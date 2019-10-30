Walmart celebrated the grand re-opening of its remodeled Sedalia Supercenter Wednesday morning after the completion of this summer’s remodels.
A crowd of roughly 150 Walmart associates and community members gathered in the store for the ribbon cutting hosted with the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It (the remodel) lasted for 14 weeks, really our previous layout was so old that completely everything moved to a different location and changed,” Store Manager Adam McMillin explained. “There’s a lot of new stuff — we launched online grocery, a lot of new innovations and new technologies.”
McMillin recognized several Walmart employees from the local store and other locations who helped in making the remodel happen. One was Market Manager Marsha Heissler, who spoke about the importance of the Sedalia supercenter.
“Last time I checked, we have as a company 4,769 stores and this store is number 219,” Heissler said. “This store has been here for 41 years and that really means a lot to the town of Sedalia. We appreciate how you’ve embraced the store…This store has fueled a lot of growth for the company. It needed this remodel very badly. Honestly I’m just blown away this morning by how it looks and the kind of commitment and dedication that this whole team of about 380 associates.”
Heissler explained how rare it was for a store to go through such a large remodel and be able to hire the majority of its needed staff within the community, which the Sedalia location had done. McMillin added almost “100% of those folks that are still with us are going to take on a permanent position as we enter the holiday season.”
According to McMillin, Kevin Edwards of the store planning team was the “brains behind this entire thing.”
“It has been a long journey and as a Sedalian myself I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished and what we’ve brought back to our community,” Edwards said. “I also want to thank our customers because without you we are nothing here. Thank you very much for battling with this and going through this with us. For sticking with us through this. Thank you for your dedication to our store.”
McMillin also thanked local customers for dealing with the remodel changes.
“This was 14 weeks of chaos, not only for us but also for you,” he said. “There’s not anything in the building that we didn't move maybe three times. You thought you knew where it was at and then we moved it again and again. So I really appreciate them.”
The improvements to the Sedalia Supercenter are part of Walmart’s plan to spend an estimated $53.4 million in Missouri this year. Walmart is remodeling eight stores and continuing the expansion of several innovations, according to a press release.
Improvements made to the supercenter included a modernized grocery layout with new signage, flooring and updated lighting. The grocery pickup feature was added and is already in use. The pharmacy pickup and money services areas were updated and the apparel department was refreshed with new fitting rooms. A new electronics department with interactive displays was installed as well as new auto care, sporting goods, and paint departments. There were price rollbacks on thousands of items, according to the release. The remodel in the deli and bakery departments were a couple of the things Edwards was the most excited about.
A new feature Sedalians have yet to be able to take advantage of is the Walmart Pickup Tower, which is installed and will be ready for customer use in early November. The tower is “a 16-foot, high-tech vending machine capable of fulfilling an online order in less than a minute once the customer arrives at the store,” according to the release. Walmart plans to add 21 towers to stores across the state this year.
McMillin also teased a new feature coming to the supercenter early next year.
“Here in a couple of months we’re going to bring the online grocery delivery,” McMillin said. “Get that buzz out into the community. That’s going to start here sometime after the first of the year so you don’t have to get off of your couch, we’ll just bring it to the front door.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.