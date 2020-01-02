Bright sunshine and warmer temperatures greeted more than 60 riders New Year’s Day for the annual Polar Bear Ride hosted by Yeager’s Cycle Sales Inc.
Larry Yeager, owner of Yeager’s Cycle Sales, said the annual ride was invented by his grandfather J.R. Yeager in the late 1950s.
“It’s been going ever since,” he added. “It’s just something we’ve always showed up for and we’ve always had great crowds. We ride a mile a degree, is typically what we do.
“Sometimes we fudge on that a little bit and go a little further,” he continued. “A couple years ago it was 14 degrees, it was really cold, and we ended up going a little further.”
The ride is always free and is a way for bike enthusiasts to kick off the New Year.
“We just want to start the year off on the right foot,” Yeager said.
Bo and DD Smith, of Knob Noster, decided to participate in the ride this year. DD said this was her first time to ride the Polar Bear.
“This is my first time, but we’ve done many, many, many events that he’s had,” DD said.
She added she decided to participate this year because she was off work Wednesday.
“A lot of their rides are on Saturday and I work,” she said. “We had nothing else to do and hadn’t been on a bike very much lately.”
The couple said they were thankful temperatures were warmer than what it normally is at this time of year.
“When we left Knob, it was like 46 (degrees),” she noted. “So, by the time we got here it’d warmed up 4 degrees. I’m kind of hoping in another hour, it’ll be a little warmer yet. It will be a great day.”
Tony Mileham, president of the local chapter of Missouri Widows Sons International Masonic Riders Association, said he and fellow members try to ride the Polar Bear each year.
Chapter founder Larry Wilson added they were hoping to have a couple more members arrive to ride with them.
“The (ride) just starts the New Year really good,” Mileham noted. “And the weather is perfect for it today.”
“And it shows you how crazy we really are,” Wilson added smiling.
Before the ride began at noon, the men were greeted by Donnie Campbell, chapter road captain, who also participated in the ride. Campbell added he enjoyed everything about riding and had been biking for 41 years.
“It’s a beautiful day, a nice day,” he added.
Yeager said he’s always pleased with the number of riders who come out for the Polar Bear each year.
“It’s funny, even on days when it’s honestly 15 degrees we’ll have 30 or 40 people,” he noted. “But, when we have a day like this when it’s 50 (degrees) we’re liable to have 60 pretty easy.”
He added this year the ride would take participants along state Routes U, Z and M and follow U.S. Route 50 back to Sedalia. The ride ended at End Zone Sports Bar & Grill where riders could eat the traditional food of New Year’s Day — black-eyed peas.
