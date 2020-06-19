WARSAW — Although meeting celebrities and being a pitmaster for the Kansas City Royals was an amazing venue for one barbecue aficionado, his dream wasn’t realized until he had a restaurant of his own.
Dan Harman, formerly of Kansas City, and his wife, Jennifer, opened Missing Link Bootleg BBQ in Warsaw May 8 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the stay-at-home orders, they offered take-out and delivery service, but this week they opened the restaurant to inside dining.
Harman said while catering in Kansas City he barbecued for Kevin Bacon and Billy Bob Thornton as they came through with their bands and spent several years with the Kansas City Royals. But there was always that hope to have a place of his own.
He and his wife decided to move to Warsaw last year where Harman has family. Slowly everything fell into place for the restaurant venture including an encouraging smile from his late father Larry Harman. Then the pandemic hit.
“We’d been planning for a while, and I worked for the Royals and they canceled baseball season,” he said of the pandemic. “And the company my wife worked for, they furloughed her. So, we were like we don’t know what’s going to happen.
“We can either stop our plans or go ahead and go,” he continued. “We were too far in financially to hold off. We worked with the health department, they gave us some guidelines and we just started delivering.”
With the opening of indoor dining this week Harman was staying exceptionally busy smoking a variety of meat.
“One of the things I wanted to provide is a traditional style barbecue,” he noted. “Where I’m not using an oven-style southern pride smoker. I’ve got to man the fire the entire time.”
His specially built smoker is large enough to hold a whole hog. A testament to dedication, he often mans the smoker all night long.
“Usually Tuesday through Friday night I don’t get much sleep,” he noted. “Usually Friday night, I’m here all night. I sleep in my little storage room … I just can’t leave the meat on there all night (untended).
“So, I pretty much have to cook all day and all night,” he continued. “That wasn’t the plan … but the demand for the food, I guess it’s good food.”
He added customers have been receiving the food so well he has plans to build an additional smoker to keep up with the demand.
Harman said his “field of study” is in what he calls “primal cuisine” or barbecue.
“Across the board, it would be the same thing as a chef,” he noted.
He added besides training with the Royals, he’s traveled across the country and spent a year in Memphis studying with Chris Marks, a nationally recognized barbeque chef from Kansas City.
“I interned with world champion Todd Johns,” he said. “I did quite a few classes and went on a cultural barbecue tour.
“Then when I went to work for the stadium, I got to work with some world-renowned chefs,” he continued. “It’s just been something I’ve put my life into learning.”
He and his wife have a staff of four family and friends who help with the restaurant, which serves “SaMich” items with catchy names such as “The Big Pig,” “The Missing Link,” “The Pinky Burger” and “The Paw Paw.”
The Big Pig features pulled pork and ham piled high on a toasted cornmeal bun; The Missing Link has a “zausage” stacked with shredded brisket, ham and cheese; while The Pinky is a steak burger topped with pulled pork and coleslaw; and The Paw Paw showcases sliced hickory ham topped with burnt ends and bootleg sauce.
The restaurant also serves ribs, butter brisket and tasty desserts such as homemade chocolate pie and Muddy Up ice cream cake.
Missing Link Bootleg BBQ, 317 W. Main in Warsaw, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Orders may be made at www.MLBBBQ.com. For more information, call 660-438-3500.
