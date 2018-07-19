Since ancient times, people have sought out ways to create music. Sometimes only with a rhythmic clap of the hands, but more often building instruments out of items found in their dwellings — even cigar box guitars.

The second annual Ozark Cigar Box Guitar Festival will highlight these unusual instruments and the musicians who build and play them Aug. 4-5 at Drake Harbor in Warsaw. According to Benton County Tourism and Recreation, the festival was named by the American Blues Scene as No. 4 of the Top Five Best Blues Festivals in Missouri.

The guitars are made from recyclable materials with the body usually constructed from, as the name implies, an empty cigar box. The head and neck of the instrument can be made from broom handles, sticks or even wood slats.

Benton County Tourism and Recreation Executive Director Lynette Stokes said by phone Wednesday that the idea for the festival came from local business owner Ryan Mackey. Last year’s festival drew approximately 1,000 people. Mackey is hoping to see 1,500 this year.

“You create this unique masterpiece with your own two hands,” Mackey, who has been building and selling the guitars for several years, said in a media release.

Stokes said Mackey used to attend a cigar box guitar festival in Kansas City. When it was no longer hosted it there, he decided to bring the festival to Warsaw.

“He has a shop downtown in Warsaw,” she added. “He loves the outdoor amphitheater and decided to bring it here. When tourism found out, we jumped on board because we thought this was a really unique event that could bring people to our area. So, we started co-promoting it.”

She noted the event is a family-friendly festival where one can stop and listen to music, but also buy a cigar box guitar or learn how one is made.

“We are going to have live music, of course, made from handmade instruments,” Stokes said. “We are going to have a lot of unique festival food; we have some fantastic food vendors this year. There will be retail vendors showcasing their handmade instruments along with the materials to build (cigar box guitars).”

She added that all of the music vendors are very helpful and noted that cigar box guitar musicians have a huge following.

Featured performers this year are Lazer Lloyd, Travis Bowlin, A.J. Gaither, Jason Vivone, Stovepipe Perkins and more who will be exclusively playing homemade instruments.

“Last year a lot of people came for each musician, because they follow them around,” Stokes said. “They go to the festivals they play at, so they are very unique.”

Musicians will play all genres of music on their instruments including bluegrass, country, rock, Christian and blues.

She added that Benton County was excited to see 1,000 people attend the festival last year and that the event is a perfect summertime venue.

“We had big boats in the harbor,” she added. “This year we’re doing a two-day event. We are going to have a beer garden, and we’re going to have different types of beer as well as wine and craft beer. It’s an awesome experience because you are eating barbecue, drinking a cold beverage, eating awesome festival food, listening to live music in an outdoor amphitheater, all at the Lake of the Ozarks.”

New to the festival this year is the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned Backyard BBQ Competition, “Taste of the Ozarks.” Festival goers can watch as the barbecue teams compete.

“There is no admission to get in,” Stokes said of the festival. “They can come by boat, if they are on the Lake of the Ozarks, or they can come by car.”

The festival is sponsored and promoted by the Benton County Tourism and Recreation Commission and co-sponsored by local businesses and the City of Warsaw.

The second annual Ozark Cigar Box Guitar Festival will be hosted from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Drake Harbor outdoor amphitheater in Warsaw. Admission is free. For more information, visit the Ozark Cigar Box Guitar Festival Facebook page or www.visitbentoncomo.com.