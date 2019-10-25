Warsaw’s recent success in tourism has been 22 years in the making.
The City of Warsaw was the recipient of the Missouri Division of Tourism’s Innovator Award at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism Oct. 8-10 in Columbia.
The Innovator Award, according to MDT’s description, “pays tribute to those smaller tourism entities or destinations that achieve great results with small budgets. These can-do destinations and attractions increased visitation, traveler spending or tax revenues.”
“Really what we’re seeing with an award like this is all of the hard work paying off, the implementation,” said Warsaw Chamber of Commerce Director Mac Vorce. “There’s plans that are great but if they are put on the shelf and nothing ever happens. They actually invested in implementing the plan and it’s paid off.”
The city’s success did not happen overnight though.
“I was a young man looking for a job,” said Warsaw City Administrator Randy Pogue. “I started 22 years ago and downtown needed to be revitalized, none of the trails were in place, and we sat down and created a plan.”
Pogue’s strategic plan included what he called the four P’s: planning, partners, personnel, and public. Pogue said the city started by focusing on its strength, which is recreation. A downtown revitalization process began before moving on to the waterfront, the levy, swinging bridge, and trails. There are now close to 40 miles of on- and off-road trails available. Riverfront trails include the Drake Harbor, Steamboat Landing Boardwalk, Bledsoe Ferry Trail, Kickapoo Island Trail, and Osage Trail. Hiking and mountain bike trails include the Larry’s Groove Train for beginners, the Sterrett Creek Loop also for beginners, the Just a Taste Trail which is 3.1 miles and a little bit more challenging, and the Come and Get Some Trail which is 14 miles and “has it all.”
“That patiently has been done over 22 years,” Pogue said. It wasn’t just done overnight, it was a piece at a time. I call it putting in a thousand foot at a time because basically we put 1,000-feet of trail in at a time to get where we’re at right now.”
The city cut costs by applying for grants and training city staff to do certain construction projects they were able to. Pogue emphasized the importance of partners, public outreach and teamwork.
“Everybody has been on the same page here for 22 years,” he said. “A lot of communities have a lot of turnover as far as the leadership on their board, or council and everything just falls apart. We’ve been on a nice steady path. Everybody was encouraging and kept moving. It’s a community that’s worked together to make this happen.”
Vorce said he has seen how their efforts and the increase in tourism has helped the town. Businesses downtown are doing better and more businesses and people are moving to Warsaw as well. Warsaw Mayor Eddie Simons said they have people coming from all over now by road or by water.
For other communities who want to follow in their footsteps, Pogue advised focusing on community.
“I see community and economic development as going hand in hand. You're not going to invest in your community, who are you?” he explained.
“You really need to look at what your assets are and how you're going to make that part of your community development. Make that happen and then the economic development follows.”
The city is now focusing on expanding its trails including connecting to the Katy Trail and improving main streets.
“That incorporates what you see in downtown as far as nice, authentic, turn of the century lights,” Pogue said. “The wider sidewalks, the complete street. We’re going to be focusing on our three mains streets. We’ve been applying for funding for the last several years and getting close to receiving that funding.”
The city has received several awards for its revitalization efforts including the Downtown Redevelopment Award, national recognition from the Coalition for Recreational Trails, being named one of the best 12 communities in the nation by the National Complete Streets Coalition, the Connectivity Award for its trail efforts and plans to connect the trails into the community by improved roadways, according to a Warsaw press release.
“This didn't happen overnight…” Simons said. “I’ve been involved with city government now for 14 years…So it’s taken a while to get here and we’ve still got a ways to go. It didn't happen in a year or two. Getting the award is a special recognition for what all these people and more have done and I’m very proud of all of them.”
