The City of Warsaw has become known in recent years for being a hot tourism spot in Missouri, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the city during the stay-at-home order and for some, it is continuing to.
“We have canceled at least three events so far, chamber only, city wide and we’ve lost three businesses,” explained Warsaw Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy LaBont.
LaBont told the Democrat mid- to late April is when the city normally sees things start to pick up but this year most places did not start to open up until May. The city did see some people come to Warsaw early in the pandemic but the city’s normally busy Memorial Day “wasn’t real active.”
One business that has been impacted by the pandemic is Osage Bluff Marina, which saw a “far from decent” Memorial Day weekend, according to spokesperson Jason. Jason also said tourism is “way down.” He explained the business saw more people during the holiday weekend but people weren’t spending money at the business and instead opted to cook their own food, not shop at the store and stay outside.
“It’s definitely been an impact on our business,” he explained. “At least some people are getting out and enjoying the lake. It doesn't look like those pictures from the Lake of the Ozarks around here. Everybody has done a really good job about it. I kind of miss my handshakes and hugs because we’d always been kind of a family-oriented business. We’ve been here over 40 years.
“We had the flood last year which really hurt us and now this,” Jason continued. “We’re running on a skeleton crew. I can’t hire anybody additional. We’ve shortened everybody I do have hours way down. That’s kind of hurting them.”
Jason said the business never entirely shut down during the pandemic and still saw a few fishermen come down for day trips during the crappie spawn. He said the business was “limiting extreme capacity” in the restaurant and store and sanitizing highly touched surfaces at least once an hour.
Jason said rainy weather conditions and not being able to get a lot of their stock in has also been a challenge.
“The other part is a lot of fishing tackle especially, it comes from China, a lot of our groceries are not showing up,” he explained. “A lot of our supplies we order are not showing up. Most of our tackle we ordered is not showing up. Our stock is actually very limited and what we could sell just because of limited supplies.”
He said it has been “odd” with last year being bad due to flooding and this year having the pandemic. He was unsure whether he saw it getting any better and said it had been “very, very spotty.”
“The weekends, some people are just so tired of being stuck in the cities and being cooped up,” he said. “They pull around, top off with some fuel and then go fishing and playing for the rest of the day.
“It’s hard to say if it’s going to get any better,” he continued. “Our reservation status at this point still shows it being pretty slow. Normally right now I would already be 100% booked for the Fourth of July because we have a huge fireworks show usually. I’m probably only sitting at half capacity right now for the next holiday. I just don’t see anything improving too quickly.”
Ken and Cathy Beyer, owners of Sterett Creek Marina, Campground & Motel, were more optimistic about tourism in Warsaw. Cathy thought Memorial Day Weekend was the best one they had experienced yet.
“Things are actually for us doing really well with the virus and everybody wanting to get out of their houses,” she said. “They are definitely coming to the lake too because you can maintain your social distancing and still come out and have fun. Our campground has been packed for the last four to six weeks.”
Ken said the business had been affected though and said it saw “about three weeks of nothing” in April. They also shut down their motel completely during the stay-at-home order.
“We had hundreds of cancelations because we have a lot of people that come down for the motel from Illinois, Indiana, and they shut those states down early,” Ken said. “So we had four or five hundred cancelations for that month.”
Ken said the season started out “almost just like last year” when the business was closed for a whole month due to flooding although they have started to bounce back.
“This year it started with the virus and then when you start thinking about it…the lake or a campground gives you the best of both worlds suddenly,” he said. “People start flocking here and it’s just been crazy ever since.”
Ken believed that they would be able to recover what was lost during the pandemic and reservations have started to increase.
“I think that’s again, what we offer with the lake and the campground,” he said. “It offers being outside where you can pretty much maintain social distancing and not be confined indoors. Camping is great.
“I think in general the whole small business community is trying to make an effort down here and you can see it,” he continued. “This past weekend was the holiday weekend but I think even before a lot of people were coming down. Hopefully people understand it’s going to take a little bit longer to process orders and accommodate just because of the restrictions in place.”
Cathy agreed and said this year was interesting.
“I think one of the differences from last year is that you couldn't access the properties,” she said. “People didn't have a choice of not to come down (during the flooding) and then they ended up spending dollars someplace else. This year it’s a different situation with the COVID — people normally fly someplace or book someplace out of state are canceling those trips and staying closer to home so it’s kind of an interesting, different dynamic this year.”
The Beyers said now that they have reopened the motel they have extra cleaning precautions and have put social distancing in place in their dining area. Their campground does not have tent camping and their shower houses and bathroom facilities are closed.
LaBont said it was too early to tell what the lasting impact would be on the city with summer just beginning.
“The thing that hurt us was the last year with the flooding and then this year with COVID, that’s two years in a row for our merchants,” LaBont said. “That hurts.
“What we are trying to do here at the chamber obviously is to create a manner in which we can draw business to them and bring attention to them and direct people to them by holding some of these outdoor events where people feel more safe,” she explained. “Those are the types of things that we are planning at present.”
LaBont thinks the city’s many outdoor activities that allow for social distancing have helped the city’s tourism and can continue to help next summer.
“I’m sure that the outdoor options helped because you can still take your boat down to one of the ramps and get in…” she said. “People could fish and we saw people doing a lot of fishing. That helped us quite a bit and then it was awfully, awfully cold in March and it was a very wet April. I think that did have somewhat of an impact but we’ll know more in the next month as to exactly what the long term impact is.”
Osage Bluff Marina is located at 17393 Osage Bluff Road in Warsaw and can be contacted at
660-438-2939. Sterett Creek Marina, Campground & Motel is located at 18174 Marina Road in Warsaw and can be contacted at 660-438-2280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.