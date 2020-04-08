Republican Vlad Warsawski is challenging fellow Republican incumbent Kim Lyne for the Pettis County Treasurer position in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary election.
Warsawski has spent a lot of his life in the area after moving from California. He is a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School where he played soccer and attended Boys State. Warsawski is a member of the Young Republicans Club and works at the Pettis County Clerk's Office as the Election Administrator.
“It is an office where we see the public a lot,” Warsawski explained. “I want to get the opportunity to use my expertise and experience that I have at that office, whether it’s the work I’ve done with payroll, with bills, working on the financial statement that we release out to the county. All that information and expertise and experience that I've gained from there and I want to be able to take that with me to the position of county treasurer.”
He said he believes his experience at the clerk’s office will help in the treasurer position and that he has learned a lot about the treasurer’s office.
“Working here at the clerk’s office I’d have the opportunity to learn the system that we use for all the payroll, the same system that the current treasurer now uses…” he explained. “I’ve had the opportunity to learn how to use that to be able to pull different reports and do lots of work on the financial statement which gives a breakdown of everything that happened throughout the last year in the county. It just tells where all the money went, who got paid how much, where pretty much every dollar went.”
Warsawski said he wants to become more a part of the community and is looking for more opportunities to serve.
“For the time that I’ve lived here I’ve had the opportunity to serve at my local church (Word of Life),” he said. “I’ve been the youth leader there for the past four years where I've had the opportunity to serve there. It requires sacrifice and time and dedication. I want to expand that to this community not just in my local church.”
Warsawski said he likes numbers and believes the position is well suited for him. If elected he would like to have communication between elected officials to make sure they’re all on the same page and have an understanding of why the county is putting certain money toward certain funds and budgets.
He also would like to work on an online portal where citizens can see and access information more easily.
“I want to go talk closely with the state treasurer and say, ‘I want to see what models you implement and I want to be able to give that same access to the people of Pettis County,’” he said. “Also I want to work closely with the other counties and see what they’re doing so we can implement more technology so people will have the opportunity to obviously see what we’re doing as a county and to make sure all the accounts are balanced, see all the different funds we have and that the whole budget is doing well.”
If elected as treasurer, Warsawski said he wants to work closely with the other county officials in planning the budget.
“This is the taxpayers’ money,” he said. “I want to make sure the taxpayers know where it’s going and where it’s going to be used. I want to make sure that we’re transparent with the people so they can come up and can ask me things at any point. I want to be available 24/7…
“I want to be transparent with them so they know what’s going on,” he continued. “I want to make sure to work closely with the state to file the reports properly and on time and whatever reports are needed monthly.”
