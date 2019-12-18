With brisk temperatures and school cancelations, the start of candidate filing for the April 7 municipal election saw a small turnout.
Tuesday was the official first day to file for many positions in Pettis County including cities, school boards, and first responder districts. With the cancellation of school Monday and Tuesday in most area districts, many schools saw limited filings Tuesday. The City of Green Ridge, the Villages of Hughesville and Houstonia, the La Monte School District and the Pettis County R-V (Northwest) School District could not be reached by press time for their filing results.
Filing ends at 5 p.m. Jan. 21.
City of Sedalia
Four members of the Sedalia City Council have two-year terms expiring in April. Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman and Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe filed for re-election on Tuesday. Two newcomers, Chris Marshall and Tine Boggess, filed as candidates for Ward 2. Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash and Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe also have terms that expire in April.
City of La Monte
Mayor Ronnie McNeive’s term will expire in April and Sherry Motley filed for the seat. Ward 1 Alderman Fred Armstrong and Ward 2 Alderman David Wessel’s terms will also expire in April.
City of Smithton
Mayor of Smithon Damian Lemens, East Ward Alderman Edward Saltsgaver, and West Ward Alderman John Hollomon’s terms expire in April.
Sedalia School District 200
The terms of four Board of Education members expire in April. Three three-year terms filled by Scott Gardner, Michael Stees and Kenny Coffelt and one one-year term filled by Matthew Herren are up for reelection. Herren was appointed to a one-year term after board member Steve Schilib died earlier this year. All four men filed on Tuesday with Gardner, Stees and Coffelt filing for three-year terms and Herren filing for the one-year term.
Green Ridge School District
Board of Education President Barry White along with board members Kenneth Ollison and Bob Stone are all up for re-election in April. White was the only candidate to file for reelection Tuesday.
Smithton School District
Three seats are open for the April election on the Smithton Board of Education. John Frazee, Sara Moore and Dennis Steele’s terms will expire this April.
Dresden School District
Three seats will be up for election in April as the terms of Josh Nold, Shawn Harris and board treasurer Jeri Gail Uptegrove are expiring.
State Fair Community College
The terms of Board of Trustees members Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger will expire in April. Both have indicated they are not planning to seek reelection. No candidates had filed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Pettis County Ambulance District
Vice Chairman Mike Layton, representing District 2, and board member Greg Nehring, representing District 5, are both up for election in April. No one filed Tuesday.
