During daily meetings July 13 – July 17, the Pettis County Commission:
July 13: No action taken
July 14: Anthony Barber from Jim Hawk Trailers met with the commissioners to discuss upcoming bids.
The Coronavirus Aid and Economic Security Act Review Board met. The commissioners discussed submitted applications and took the following actions: 16 have been approved; six have been approved for partial funding; three have been denied two were considered incomplete and were resubmitted; six have been tabled for further review
July 15: County Collector Marsha Boeschen met with the commissioners to discuss the Aug. 24 tax sale.
July 16: Commissioners met with Gary Strack from Anderson Engineering to discuss multiple projects including the Governors Cost Share Program.
July 17: No Action Taken
Due to incorrect information supplied to the Democrat the meeting on June 30th to review the 2019 Audit Report.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of July 13 is 135 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410
