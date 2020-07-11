During daily meetings July 6-10, the Pettis County Commission:
July 6: Commissioners met with Matt Smith from Foley Equipment about the purchase of an excavator.
July 7: No actions taken.
July 8: No actions taken.
July 9: Commissioners met to review 11 CARES Act applications. Two were partially approved, three were rejected, one was tabled, and five were fully approved. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner David Dick, Western Commissioner Jim Marcum, Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza, Auditor Beverly Dillon, Treasurer Kim Lyne, Deputy Assessor Amber Bridges, Accounts Payable Clerk Karen Zullig and Assistant to the Commission Kristen Anderson.
Commissioners met with Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer to discuss concerns regarding the Hughesville Board of Trustees.
July 10: Commissioners met with IT Director Luke Goosen to review body camera presentations and discuss options.
Commissioners met with Pettis County/Sedalia GIS/911 Director James Theisen to discuss grant options.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of July 6 is 124 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
