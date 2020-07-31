During daily meetings July 27 – July 30, the Pettis County Commission:
July 27: Resident Alice Fairfax met with commissioners to thank them for chip and seal on the roads near her property.
July 28: The Pettis County Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act Committee met in the Commission Chambers and reviewed even applications for recommendation to the
Commission.
July 29: Commissioners opened bids for a deck over trailer. One bid was submitted and approved for purchase from Jim Hawk Trailers in the amount of $41,375.
Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond met with the commissioners to discuss body camera options. Pettis County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tolbert Rowe, Pettis County I.T. Director Luke Goosen, Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, and Commission Administrative Assistant Kristen Anderson attended the meeting.
United First Aid & Safety representative Jonathon Whisenand met with the commissioners to
discuss first aid cabinets he sells and maintains.
July 30: Goosen met with the commissioners to discuss internet related issues.
July 31: Commissioners voted on seven Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act Applications that were presented from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act Committee. The Commission has awarded Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act Reimbursement Funds to 21 businesses and entities in the amount of $227,289.82 to date.
Commissioners met with members from the American Legion, VFW, and 40 & 8 organizations to discuss the damage and repair of the Doughboy statue located on the grounds of the Pettis County Courthouse. The veteran’s organizations have created a bank account at Central Bank for donations to help with the repairs of the statue. The account is named “Pettis County Doughboy Fund.” Citizens are welcome to donate through the bank.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of July 27 is 131 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.