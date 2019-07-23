During daily meetings July 15-19, the Pettis County Commission:
• Began the first week of meetings of the Board of Equalization with Pettis County Assessor Chris Woolery. Representatives of 18 properties spoke concerning the increase in their assessed property evaluation. Three other persons scheduled did not appear. BOE meetings will continue July 22-26. Notices of any possible adjustments will be sent by the Assessor’s Office prior to Aug. 1.
• Met with newly appointed Chief Juvenile Officer Kindra Harms. Also present at the meeting were Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne and Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon to discuss budgetary matters regarding the Pettis County Juvenile Office.
• Approved an amended request by Dr. Doug Kiburz for use of the Pettis County Courthouse grounds for the 52nd annual Wheelmen Meet July 24-28.
• Approved a request from Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debra Andresen for use of the Courthouse during the Christmas Parade from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
• Submitted the names of Jared Johns, Brendan Hurley and Danny Young for approval to the Transportation Advisory Committee for the Pioneer Trails Regional Planning Commission to represent Pettis County.
• The commissioners will travel to Washington, D.C., July 23-26 for an official White House visit. Commissioners will meet with Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure and the opioid crisis. On Thursday the commissioners will meet with members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet and administration.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of July 15 is 195 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.