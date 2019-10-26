During daily meetings Oct. 21-25, the Pettis County Commission:
• Presented an RFP for work on the Road and Bridge Building on North Ohio Avenue. A mandatory walk-through of the building is scheduled for Oct. 29. Bids are due Nov. 5.
• Reported the radio tower for the north Ohio Avenue Road and Bridge Department facility is operational.
• Was informed IT Director Luke Goosen is installing new credit card machines for use by the Pettis County Collector’s Office.
• Met with representatives from Insurance Benefits Group regarding property insurance coverage on the Pettis County Courthouse and grounds.
• County departments are in the process of submitting their proposed budgets for the 2020 year. Budget hearings are scheduled for the second week of November.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Oct. 21 is 195 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
