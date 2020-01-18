During daily meetings Jan. 13-17, the Pettis County Commission:
• Appointed Presiding Commissioner David Dick to serve as the county’s representative on the Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County Board of Directors.
• Met with resident David Stone who requested clarification concerning road easements and footage on Meneffe Road to allow for the installation of water lines.
• Met with resident Sam Dove to discuss concerns with an older concrete box culvert on Baker Road.
• Met with representatives of Andersen Engineering of Lee’s Summit to discuss upcoming Road and Bridge Department projects.
• Met with resident Heath May to discuss the planned interchange on North U.S. Highway 65 as part of the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program.
• Heard the annual update from EDSPC board President Rusty Kahrs and Executive Director Jessica Craig.
• Opened bids received from Harlan’s Steel Buildings of Versailles and Crossroad Buildings of Sedalia for a proposed addition to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department.
• The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Jan. 13 is 193 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
