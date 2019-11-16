During daily meetings Nov. 11-15, the Pettis County Commission:
• Hosted three days of budget hearings with Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillion, county elected officials and board representatives Tuesday through Thursday.
• The county was awarded a Transportation Engineering Assistance Program by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The $8,000 grant will fund a geographical information system traffic sign inventory. The inventory will document road sign size, type, and replacement date with a GPS correct location. The inventory will allow the county to track aging signs and can be used as a tool for budgeting the cost of replacement signs.
• Reported that Pettis County completed another BRO bridge Thursday, Nov. 14 on Meyers Road north of state Route 52. Boone Construction of Columbia replaced a 20-foot failing bridge with a new 36-foot structure allowing more and safer traffic for farm to market. The bridge cost $374,845. With Federal BRO program grants, Pettis County’s matching cost was $74,969.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Nov. 11 is 202 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
