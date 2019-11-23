During daily meetings Nov. 18-22, the Pettis County Commission:
• Reviewed the FEMA flood plain maps with Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda. Rooda also serves as the flood plain manager for the county. There were no concerns noted with the maps as presented.
• Reviewed the RFP for bids for property insurance for the Pettis County Courthouse. Bids are due at 10 a.m. Dec. 9. They will be opened by the commissioners at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
• Approved a request for use of the courthouse by Liberty Life Church on Dec. 6 during the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
• Courthouse offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Nov. 18 is 196 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
