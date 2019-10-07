During daily meetings Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, the Pettis County Commission:
• Submitted a $16 million Improvement Grant to the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Grant. If approved, the grant will be used for improvements to Cedar Drive, state Route H and state Route HH all located in northeast Pettis County.
• Heard a report from Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda that work has been completed on outside winterization of all storm shelters. All emergency warning sirens tested properly during the monthly check Oct. 2.
• Reported repairs are being made to the Eternal Flame on the courthouse grounds.
• Approved a permit for use of the courthouse grounds for the Oct. 5 NoBro Art Event.
• Reported upgrades are being made on the Wi-Fi service in Judge Paul Beard’s courtroom and office.
• Met with resident Tommy Klein Jr. concerning personal property tax rates.
• Met with resident Tom Hudson to discuss dust control on Fristoe Road.
• Met with Judge Robert Koffman, Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon, Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne, Pettis County IT Director Luke Goosen and Court Clerk Susan Sadler to discuss options for payment to individuals who serve on jury duty for the county.
• Appointed Sedalia/Pettis County 911 Director James Theisen as the county’s representative to the Local Area Government Employee Retirement System (LAGERS) board. Pettis County Deputy Clerk Lyndsey Moon was elected by the county employees to also serve on the board.
• Attended the Pettis County Transportation and Advisory Committee meeting. The discussion focused on scoring and reviewing recommendations for Pettis County concerning Missouri Department of Transportation funding priorities and allocations.
• Took part in a conference call with Tyle Technologies to finalize details for a time management and attendance system for the county’s payroll.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Sept. 30 is 204 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
