During daily meetings April 13-17, the Pettis County Commission:
• Met with commission Administrative Assistant Kristen Anderson who has been collecting, coordinating and tracking data for the county for its COVID-19 Disaster Declaration reporting to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).
• Presiding Commissioner David Dick participated in a weekly conference call with industry leaders coordinated through Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County Director Jessica Craig and Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin.
• Met with Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda to discuss planning and other COVID-19 related issues.
• Met with Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon who notified the commission she has the ability and availability to order hand sanitizer, masks and gloves through the county’s supplier.
• Met with Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond to discuss COVID-19 issues in the region.
• Participated in a conference call with Tyler Technologies for an update on the implementation of new financial software.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of April 13 is 151 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
