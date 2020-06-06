During daily meetings June 1-5, the Pettis County Commission:
June 1: Commissioners met with Building and Grounds Coordinator Bret Manuel, Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda, and Kristen Anderson, Assistant to the Commission, to discuss department updates.
June 2: No actions taken.
June 3: Bid opening for crumb rubber. One bid was submitted and rejected by the commissioners.
Met with resident Eddie Saltsgaver to discuss Smithton property questions.
June 4: Sent rebid proposals for crumb rubber. Sent bids for Type 1 base rock for Smithton Township.
June 5: Commission moved to reappoint Stanley Bohon to the Boonslick Regional Library Board of Trustees.
Approved ordinance 02-2020-1822 regarding stop signs at the following intersections throughout the county: Carpenter Road off of McGee Road; Carpenter Road off of Garrison Road; Rattlesnake Hill Road off of Garrison Road; Anderson School Road off of McCormick Road; Walnut School Road off of Pleasant Hill Road; Tebo Road off of Westmoreland Road; Morgan Road off of Tebo Road; Dove Road off of Wisdom Road; Menefee Road off of Snow Road; Binder Road off of Easter Road; Eads Road off of Drake Road; Little Muddy Road off of Walnut Grove Road; Kemp Road off of Fristoe Road; Lutman Road off of Schlobohm Road.
Reviewed three applications for coronavirus relief bill funding. No decisions were made on the applications during the meeting. Approved a request for use of the Pettis County Courthouse grounds from David Miller Jr. for prayer activity on June 7.
Beau Williams met with commissioners to discuss proposed Veteran’s Park concerns.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of May 25 is 100 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
