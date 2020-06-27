During daily meetings June 22-26, the Pettis County Commission:
June 22
• Commissioners opened three rebids for crumb rubber:
Four D Corp. Oklahoma bid $0.165 cents per pound.
Midwest Elastomers Inc. from Ohio bid $0.23 per pound. Total cost with freight is $65,750.
GranubandMacon LLC of Macon bid $0.07 per pound. Total with freight is $19,525.
The commissioners approved the bid from GranubandMacon LLC for a total of $19,525.
• Resident Daniel Ognevchuk discussed his concerns regarding body cameras with the commissioners.
• State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, met to discuss questions regarding FEMA/SEMA and the coronavirus relief act funding.
June 23
• Commissioners met with Sheriff Kevin Bond and Captain Tollie Rowe.
• Resident Sherry Broyles met with Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza to discuss concerns and to ask about applying for the coronavirus relief act funding.
June 24
• Commissioners reviewed seven coronavirus relief act applications. The commissioners voted to make needed changes to the coronavirus relief act application.
June 25
• Western Commissioner Jim Marcum met with Nick Asbury to discuss a Pettis County Highway Department Fencing Project.
June 26
• Commissioners met with resident Eddie Saltsgaver to discuss road concerns in Smithton.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of June 22 is 123 inmates.
The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
