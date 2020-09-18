During daily meetings Sept. 14-18, the Pettis County Commission completed the following:
Sept. 14: Hughesville resident Lynn Rayl met to discuss concerns regarding tree branches hanging over roads in Hughesville.
Sept. 15: Citizen Matt Kahrs met with the Commission.
Smithton Town and County Fair President Greg Wehrman delivered flyers for the Smithton Fair.
Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon discussed county vehicles, bills, and county credit cards.
The Commission reviewed and voted on Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funding applications. The following applications were awarded funding:
• Kehde’s Barbeque, $41,161.50 (Requested $43,659.98)
• Green Ridge School District, $18,482.09
• Sylvia Thompson/EW Thompson, $60,964.39 (Requested $61,454.73)
• Subway Ltd., $482.14 (Requested $126,524.89)
• Bristol Care, $5,330.23.
• Furnell Investments, $13,731.73. (Requested $15,052.31)
• La Monte School District, $8,988.88
• Pettis County Public Health, $111,911
• Pettis County 911, $174,949
• Building and Grounds, $3,944.70
• WILS, $2,335.54
• Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana De Sedalia, $2,015.84 (Requested 2,315.05)
All were approved 3-0 with the exception of Primera Bautista Hispana De Sedalia which passed 2-0-1; Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza abstained.
Commissioners approved a request by the Pettis County Ambulance District for the remaining balance of the county’s relief funding (requested $3,218,516.83).
Commissioners approved the proposal from Edward J. Rice as presented for the Tax Sale mailing process.
Sept. 16: Auditor Dillon discussed the new INCODE 10 system regarding entering purchase orders.
The commissioners accepted a request from the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce for use of the Pettis County Courthouse restrooms during the Christmas Parade on Dec. 5.
The commissioners accepted a proposal from Russell-Marti Conservation Services Inc. for $14,000 to repair and $6,000 for the preservation of the Doughboy statue.
Sept. 17: No action taken.
Sept. 18: Citizen Phil Clevenger inquired about brush and to discuss possible solutions.
Beau Williams, of Sedalia 40&8 Voiture-333, came to discuss updates regarding the repair of the Doughboy statue.
Pettis County resident Larry Hieronymus discussed issues on Hieronymus Road with Commissioner Baeza.
Auditor Dillon and Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen met with the commission to discuss purchase orders, budget items, and budget hearings.
Gary Strack of Anderson Engineering met with commissioners for signatures on BRO Paperwork related to BRO 36 & 37 for Elm Branch Road and Swisher Road Bridges. Pettis County GIS/911 Director James Theisen was in attendance.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Sept 14 is 157 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
