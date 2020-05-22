During daily meetings May 11-15, the Pettis County Commission:
May 18: Conducted weekly Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force meeting via teleconference.
May 19: Approved to advertise Rubber Chip Bid in the Sedalia Democrat. Hosted a phone call with Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County. Approved BRO Reimbursement on Claycomb Road Bridges 37 and 38. Met with Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer and Sheriff Kevin Bond to discuss progress on the 911 Central Dispatch.
May 20: Presiding Commissioner David Dick, Western Commissioner Jim Marcum, Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza and Assistant to the Commission Kristen Anderson met to discuss the coronavirus relief bill forms.
May 21: Road and Bridge Superintendent Leonard Salmons met with commissioners to discuss rock acquisition for Florence Road and possible bidding of the project separately. Salmons recommended purchasing two rollers from CAT on State Bid. Met with Treasurer Kim Lyne to discuss ACH payments as they pertain to the coronavirus relief bill funds. Building and Grounds Coordinator Bret Manuel met to discuss disinfecting machines for entire rooms.
May 22: Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada met with Dick, Marcum, Baeza, Lyne, Auditor Beverly Dillion, Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger, Sawyer and Anderson to discuss accounts payable, payroll, and direct deposits for county employees.
Commissioners approved a Shared Leave request and approved the purchase of two rollers from Foley Equipment.
Commissioners discussed guidelines for coronavirus relief bill funding.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of May 18 is 84 inmates.
The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. It will reopen Tuesday, May 26.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
Clarification: In the May 11 commission report, Eastern Commissioner Baeza’s name was should have been included as compiling information from the meeting concerning the coronavirus relief bill attended by Sawyer, Dillion, Dick and Marcum. While not present at the meeting, Baeza did compile the information. The Democrat apologizes for the error.
