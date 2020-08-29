During daily meetings Aug. 24-28, the Pettis County Commission:
Aug. 24: The commissioners attended a Tax Sales Sealed Bid Opening and accepted the highest bid for each of the properties. There were 16 bids for seven properties.
Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond discussed past and present body camera issues and options and set a meeting to discuss them in further detail later.
Aug. 25: Charlie Thomas with Viebrock came in to answer questions and give information about box culverts for Miller Chapel Road and Bluhm Road.
Resident Cletus Tagtmeyer met to discuss a bridge issue on McVey Road with Western County Commissioner Jim Marcum.
Rowdy Cannon from Martin Equipment met to discuss road equipment for the Road and Bridge Department.
The commissioners approved a Pettis County Courthouse use request by the Sedalia/Pettis County League of Women Voters for a voter registration drive Aug, 26.
Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen met with the commissioners to discuss changes in the Tax Sale bid for 300 N. Main St. property in La Monte.
Aug. 26: Commissioners met with Bond to discuss the purchase of the new body cameras for the Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Tolbert Rowe and Pettis County IT Director Luke Goosen attended the meeting. The commission accepted the proposal as recommended by Bond and Goosen for body cameras from Turn Key Mobile.
Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer met with the commissioners to discuss recent Sunshine Law requests.
GIS/911 Director James Theisen met with the commissioners to discuss options for recently closed bridges.
Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon met with the commissioners to discuss the County credit card policy and purchase orders.
Treasurer Kim Lyne met with the commission to discuss the creation of a Doughboy Statue Fund and inquired about meeting with veterans groups for assistance with the project.
Aug. 27: Resident Ron Arnold met with the commissioners to inquire about helping the County with spraying around bridges and culverts. The commissioners are developing a proposal for possible work.
Aug. 28: Attended a quarterly meeting with Eric Kraus, Brendan Hurley and Julie Young from Insurance and Benefits Group to discuss general information. Attending the meeting were the commissioners, Dillon, Building and Grounds Coordinator Bret Manuel, Assistant to the Commission Kristen Anderson, Theisen, and Cliff McBride of the 40 & 8.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Aug. 24 is 144 inmates.
The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
