During daily meetings May 25-29, the Pettis County Commission:
May 25: Courthouse closed in observance of Memorial Day.
May 26: Resident Marlin Tegtmeyer met to discuss county brush mowing and trees along his property on Stokly Road.
May 27: The Commissioners opened a bid for road tractors Commissioners voted 3-0 to accept the sole bid from Mid-American Peterbilt. The purchase of two road tractors was approved at a cost of $49,500 per tractor.
May 28: Commissioners met with Eric Kraus, Brendan Hurley and Julie Young from IBG Associates, Pettis County Building and Grounds Supervisor Bret Manuel and Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon regarding insurance coverage.
Commissioners discussed the coronavirus relief bill funding application process with Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne and Dillon.
May 29: Commissioners continued discussions related to the coronavirus relief bill funding application process.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of May 25 is 95 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.