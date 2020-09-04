During daily meetings Aug. 31-Sept. 4, the Pettis County Commission completed the following:
Aug. 31: Commissioners met with Cliff McBride from the 40&8 to discuss a Letter of Intent to be put in place regarding a new Monument Maintenance Fund.
Sept. 1: Commissioners met with Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne and Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillion to discuss a county credit card policy. Assistant to the Commission Kristen Anderson also attended.
Commissioners met with Gary Strack from Anderson Engineering to discuss the Governor’s Cost Share Project and Cedar Drive Project. Pettis County GIS Director James Theisen also attended.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tolbert Rowe gave the Commission the invoice for the body camera purchase from Turn Key Mobile. Total purchase price for the equipment is $42,987.50.
The commissioners signed a rental agreement with Martin Equipment for a loader for the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department. The cost of the agreement is $5,000 per month.
Pettis County Deputy Clerk Lindsey Moon made the Commission aware of a call from the Missouri Department of Revenue asking to send verification of the April voter approval and the continuation of the 1/2 cent sales tax for Road and Bridge.
Moon also asked for approval of a special payday for an employee who was missed in a mid-pay period that the software did not pick up. The commission approved the request.
Commissioners accepted the purchase of two aluminum box culverts for Miller Chapel Road and Bluhm Road as well as the assembly of both culverts from Viebrock Sales in the amounts of $70,850 and $73,820, plus $11,000 for assembly.
Sept. 2: The Commission met in closed session pursuant to RsMO 610.021(13) to discuss personnel.
The Commission signed a letter addressed to Pettis County’s federal representatives regarding pursuing improved broadband access for the County of Pettis.
Met with McBride and Beau Williams for an update on the Doughboy statue repair process.
Mike Boubek with Unique Paving Materials gave information regarding his available materials.
Sept. 3: Resident Mike Brown met with the Commission to discuss the Cedar Drive improvements.
Commissioners approved Commission Order 03-2020 1826 regarding the countywide half-cent sales tax.
Sept: 4: No action taken.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Aug. 31 is 149 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
