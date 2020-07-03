During daily meetings June 29-July 1, the Pettis County Commission:
June 29
• Commissioners met in closed session to discuss real estate.
• Resident Terry Cockrell addressed the commission regarding Fourth of July parade possibilities.
June 30
• Commissioners met with Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, Captain Tolbert Rowe, and Pettis County IT director Luke Goosen to discuss body cameras and technology options for the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office.
• Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza, Western Commissioner Jim Marcum, Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne and Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon attended a presentation by Nathaniel Thomas and Robert Wilson from Accounting Solutions.
July 1
• The commissioners approved Commission Order 03-2020-1824 regarding a stop sign at the intersection of Renken Road and Whiteman Road.
July 2
• Resident Jr. Sleeper met with Baeza and Marcum to discuss the Cedar Drive Project.
• Pettis County LERF Board conducted its quarterly meeting in the Commission Chambers.
July 3
• Courthouse closed in observance of Independence Day.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of June 29 is 129 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
