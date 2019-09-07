During daily meetings Sept. 2-6, the Pettis County Commission:
• Met with resident Michael Rice concerning Cooley, Bryson, Rice and Windsor roads. A tube is failing on Windsor Road. All roads discussed are in need of rock and grading work.
• Met with resident Chris Holem to discuss the Road and Bridge Department property on north Ohio Avenue.
• Met with Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County Director Jessica Craig who updated the commissioners on EDSPC activities.
• Met with Anderson Engineering of Kansas City to discuss the county’s options regarding the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program.
• Approved the plat as requested for Walnut Park III.
• Approved the Pettis County General Revenue Tax at $.0788 and the Pettis County Road and Bridge Tax at $.284. There was no rate increase from 2018. Commissioners approved all other County General Revenue taxes as submitted.
• Met with Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada to discuss petitions for three possible road openings and two possible road closings. First read of the petitions will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
• Met with resident Louis Schalle concerning a low water crossing at Oak Grove Lane.
• Approved two Pettis County Courthouse use requests. One is from Pastor Gary Smith of the Liberty Life Center for an event Sept. 29. The second is from the Hotel Bothwell for the use of county parking lots for its Corvette Show Oct. 10-12.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Sept. 2 is 207 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
