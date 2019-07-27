During the week of July 22-26, the Pettis County Commission:
• Continued Board of Equalization meetings with Pettis County Assessor Chris Woolery. Notices of any possible adjustments will be sent by the Assessor’s Office prior to Aug. 1.
• Met with United Way of Pettis County representatives to discuss county employee participation in United Way-sponsored programs.
• Attended meetings in Washington, D.C., with state elected officials and members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet and administration.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of July 22 is 199 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
