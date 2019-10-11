During daily meetings Oct. 7-11, the Pettis County Commission:
• Heard a report from Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda that work is being completed on a storm warning siren at 16th Street and Harrison Avenue. During the monthly check Oct. 5, the siren sounded on the initial check but on a subsequent test failed to sound.
• Heard a first read petition for closure on a portion of Cloney Road located a quarter mile east of cherry tree lane for half a mile to the west.
• Heard a first read to vacate Post Oak Street and an unnamed alley located between Post Oak Street and Boonville Road in Georgetown. Both petitions are scheduled for a second read on Jan. 6 when action will be taken.
• Heard a second read petition to accept Berry Park Road. The commissioners voted 3-0 to decline the request.
• Approved an entrance for the Sedalia Tabernacle Church north onto Cambridge Drive.
• Met with the Law Enforcement Restitution Board.
• Met with residents Jean and Lloyd Myears to discuss Binder Road and a low water crossing located on the road.
• Attended the West Central Commissioners meeting in Concordia. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe was the keynote speaker. Commissioners toured Milbank Manufacturing. The event was hosted by Lafayette County.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Oct. 7 is 204 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
