During daily meetings Nov. 25-27, the Pettis County Commission:
• Hosted a mandatory insurance walk through for bidders regarding policies on county property. Four individuals representing multiple companies were present.
• Reviewed timing for publishing notice of public viewing of the county budget. Commissioners continue to work on the budget and requests made by the county offices.
• Met with resident Brandon Meyer to discuss narrow roads, bridges and box culverts on the following roads: Muschaney, Boonville, Pony Path, Maplewood, and Bunker Hill. Commissioners are arranging a time to meet and inspect the road conditions.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Nov. 25 is 201 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
