During daily meetings June 15-19, the Pettis County Commission:
June 15
The commissioners approved adding a letter in response to a request for information from Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin. As the chairman of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force, Presiding Commissioner David Dick abstained as the letter was to be submitted to him.
June 16
Commissioners met with Sheriff Bond to discuss ongoing incidents within the county.
IT Director Luke Goosen met with the commission to discuss options for county IT items.
June 17
Commissioners reviewed the coronavirus relief bill applications that have been submitted for a future vote by the commission. Also present were Assistant to the Commission Kristen Anderson, Treasurer Kim Lyne, Auditor Beverly Dillon, Accounts Payable Clerk Karen Zuilig and resident John Sultanov.
Commissioners provided some answers to Judge Robert Koffman regarding the Pettis County coronavirus relief bill application and the process of approval.
June 18
The commission entered closed session to discuss real estate.
Commissioners met with Building and Grounds Coordinator Bret Manuel to discuss possible locations for defibrillators and Pettis County Courthouse security. Commissioners also spoke with Goosen concerning Courthouse security.
Commissioners met with Pettis County Sheriff’s Capt. Tolbert Rowe to discuss ongoing issues within the county.
Matt Smith from Caterpillar presented Road and Bridge equipment options.
The commissioners accepted the contract, warranty deed, and money transfer for the County Railroad Spurs properties.
June 19
Commission took part in a conference call regarding guidance for the coronavirus relief bill act funding with State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and the General Counsel for the U.S. Treasury Department.
Commissioners opened bids for Type 1 base rock. Bids were submitted from Higgins Material and Capital Materials. They approved the bid from Higgins Material of Otterville.
Resident Shawn Sims met to discuss issues regarding the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and funding.
The commissioners tabled taking action on coronavirus funding bill applications for funding until further information is received from the U.S. Treasury through the State Treasurers Office.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of June 15 is 123 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.