During daily meetings April 20-24, the Pettis County Commission:
• Met with Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond to discuss and purchase a biometric lock for the Pettis County Jail.
• Met with Sedalia-Pettis County Sedalia Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda for a COVID-19 update and related planning items.
• Met with Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada to review and discuss the changeover to Executime for payroll.
• Met with Rooda to discuss the State Emergency Management Agency Performance Grant letter.
• Discussed Building and Ground Director Bret Manuel’s findings regarding power usage at the North Ohio Building.
• Presidening Commissioner David Dick and Western Commissioner Jim Marcum spoke with Lafayette County Presiding Commissioner Harold Hofflander via conference call to discuss the coronavirus relief bill and Saline County COVID-19 issues.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of April 20 is 134 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
