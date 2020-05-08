During daily meetings May 4-8, the Pettis County Commission:
• Presiding Commissioner David Dick, Western Commissioner Jim Marcum, Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza, Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon, Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne and Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer met via phone with Lafayette County Presiding Commissioner Harold Hofflander and Johnson County Presiding Commissioner Bill Gabel to discuss their process and thoughts concerning the coronavirus relief bill funding and distribution.
• Met with Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen who sought renewal of the contract with DEVNET for collector’s office software. The renewal was approved.
• Met with Dillon to discuss county supplies.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of May 4 is 84 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
