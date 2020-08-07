During daily meetings Aug. 3-7, the Pettis County Commission:
Aug. 3:: Voted to accept Commission Order 03-2020 #1825 regarding the establishment of a Pettis County 911 Board.
Aug. 4: Election Day, no action taken.
Aug. 5: Approved two Courthouse Use Requests from Carla Young for the Republican Reorganizational Meeting on Aug. 20 and the Congressional Reorganizational Meeting on Sept. 12.
Aug. 6: Attorney Stanley Cox discussed opinions with the commissioners.
Bothwell Regional Health Center CEO Lori Wightman met with the commissioners to inquire about the coronavirus aid relief and economic security reimbursement funding.
Derick Stanley, Executive Director of the Region F Waste Management, met with Western Commissioner Jim Marcum.
Aug. 7: Residents Charla and Alvin Jording met with the commissioners to discuss road grading issues on Wimer Road.
Resident Gordon Sparks inquired and received instruction regarding Wimer Road.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Aug. 3 is 142 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
