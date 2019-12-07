During daily meetings Dec. 2-6, the Pettis County Commission:
• Met with Matt Boatright of Wood and Huston Bank to discuss 911 equipment funding.
• Hosted a meeting with KCPL to discuss prep work to upgrade the service including a new generator for the Pettis County Road and Bridge facility on North Ohio Avenue.
• Discussed upgrades to a server at the Pettis County Courthouse for a new time-keeping program with IT Director Luke Goosen.
• Met with Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen to discuss post third offering sales.
• Reappointed Alan Ream to the Pettis County Johnson Grass Control Board.
• Met with 911 Committee members Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt, Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell, Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, Goosen and Pettis County 911 Director James Theisen to discuss proposed Motorola contracts for consoles. The committee also discussed the timeline for hiring a new 911 director.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Dec. 2 is 173 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
