During daily meetings Jan. 27-31, the Pettis County Commission:
• Interviewed five applicants for the executive administrative assistant’s position for the commission. The commissioners hope to have a candidate hired and on the job in three weeks.
• Met with resident J.R. Chamberlin to discuss conditions on Houston, High Point and Range Line roads.
• Met with resident Tommy Summers who inquired about tube work on Cedar Drive.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Jan. 27 is 166 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
