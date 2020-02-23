During daily meetings Feb. 17-21, the Pettis County Commission:
• Took part in a conference call with representatives of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s, R-Mo., staff regarding rural broadband, internet and the recent sale of access rights in Pettis and surrounding counties.
• Met with resident Junior Goss concerning gravel and grading for Walnut School Road.
• Met with representatives of IBG Insurance of Sedalia to discuss county insurance coverage regarding earthquakes.
• Hired Kristen Anderson as the administrative assistant for the commission.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Feb. 17 is 160 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
