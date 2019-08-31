During daily meetings Aug. 26-30, the Pettis County Commission:
• Attended an economic development meeting at State Fair Community College.
• Hosted a pre-construction meeting regarding the Meyers Bridge project (BRO 35) with representatives from MoDOT, Great Rivers Engineering, Boone Construction, and Drew & Company. The start date for the project is Sept. 16. The six-week project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.
• Hosted a bid opening for the roof at the Road and Bridge Department facility on North Ohio Avenue. The sole bid from G&R Construction of Tipton for $45,000 for work on the north portion of the roof was accepted.
• Met with resident Elena Litovchenko who was seeking an explanation of easements and possible acceptance by the County of Berry Park Road.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Aug. 26 is 207 inmates.
The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
