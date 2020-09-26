During daily meetings Sept. 21-25, the Pettis County Commission completed the following:
Sept. 21: Commissioners approved minutes from Sept. 2 through Sept. 18.
Sept. 22: Commissioners met with members of the Law Enforcement and Restitution Fund (LERF) for its quarterly meeting. Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon, Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne, LERF Board Chairman Dennis Henderson, and board member Lynn Snow were present.
Sept. 23: MOPERM representative Joe Close and Dillon met to discuss insurance changes for the tower property at the north lot of the Road and Bridge Department on North Ohio Avenue.
Cliff McBride of the 40 & 8 veterans organization met with commissioners to inquire about the Doughboy statue repair and preservation process.
Sept. 24: No action taken.
Sept: 25: No action taken.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Sept. 21 is 168 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
