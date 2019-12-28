During daily meetings Dec. 23-27, the Pettis County Commission:
• Met with resident Bill Hall to discuss road conditions on Greer Drive.
• Met with resident David Hill to discuss proposed road work under the Governor's Cost Share Grant Program on North U.S. Route 65.
• Met with Brendan Hurley and Eric Kraus of IBG and Associates of Sedalia to finalize property insurance for county buildings and grounds.
• Met with resident Steve tevis to discuss the need for rock on Abney Road.
• Met with resident Sam Dove to discuss a box culvert on Baker Road.
• Met with resident Roger Dethridge to discuss La Monte Road.
• Pettis County offices will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Dec. 23 is 177 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
