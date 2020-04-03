During daily meetings March 30-April 3, the Pettis County Commission:
• Voted to send a letter to the Missouri Department of Transportation for approval of design change for the Governor’s Cost Share project on North U.S. Highway 65.
• Voted to move forward with the Governor’s Cost Share Project and approved a contract with Anderson Engineering to do the engineering for the project.
• Heard from Phil Clevenger about a tube failure on Dunksburg Road.
• Met with Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith regarding COVID-19 procedures and supply purchases.
• Met with Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda who provided an update on COVID-19 issues and other items.
• Hosted a meeting with Smith, Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force Administrative Chief Amber Bridges, Pettis County-Sedalia 911 Director James Theisen, and Pettis County Director of Grounds and Facilities Bret Manuel regarding COVID-19 administrative items and processes.
• Re-issued the current operating procedures for the Pettis County Courthouse and elected offices as related to the pandemic. The commission re-evaluated the procedures April 2 and extended them to April 30.
• Signed documents for BRO reimbursement for Meyers Road Bridge.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of March 30 is 153 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
