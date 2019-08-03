During daily meetings July 29-Aug. 2, the Pettis County Commission:
• Opened sealed bids for BRO Project 35 on Meyers Road. The commission received four bids. They are awaiting approval from MoDOT before announcing the contract award.
• Met with Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillion to discuss copy paper purchases.
• Met with Charlie Thomas of Viebrock Construction to discuss plans for the county’s order of four box culverts. Commissioners wished to discuss the sizes needed and the timing of delivery.
• Received the insurance appraisal from Ernest A. Demba of Demba Valuation Services LLC of Ballwin on the Pettis County Courthouse. According to Demba’s report, “The courthouse is in excellent condition and has been well maintained.”
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of July 29 is 196 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
