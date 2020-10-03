During daily meetings Sept. 28-Oct. 2, the Pettis County Commission completed the following:
Sept. 28: Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond and Capt. Tolbert Rowe met with the commissioners to discuss the Lady Liberty statue and the damage it sustained from the storm on Sunday.
Commissioners approved a request for an outdoor comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 hosted by Megan Evans and Keith Butts.
Sept. 29: Robert Martiof Russell-Marti of Conservation Services picked up the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue and the Lady Liberty statue for repair and preservation.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a mower from Springdale Tractor Company for $227,537.85.
Sept. 30: Commissioners met with Deputy County Clerk Lindsey Moon to discuss the 2021 payroll as well as possible insurance options.
Auditor Beverly Dillon met to discuss purchase orders and Incode 10 updates.
Pettis County/Sedalia GIS Director James Theisen met to discuss ongoing projects and to have the commissioners sign the Region F Grant Application for a wheel loader for the pug mill.
County Clerk Nick La Strada met to update the commission on the election process.
Donna Embry, owner of the Wheel Thing Skate Center, met to discuss a possible fundraiser to benefit the community.
Pettis County Republican board member Sherry Bowen-Broyles met to discuss the TARGET meeting.
Oct 1: Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda introduced her new Deputy EMA Director, Erin Matheny.
Dana Yeater, Building Manager for the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, met to have the commissioners sign purchase orders.
Commissioners met with Dillon to discuss bills and updates with Incode 10.
Commissioners met with Theisen to discuss ongoing projects.
Oct. 2: Pettis County Facilities and Grounds Coordinator Bret Manuel met to discuss vehicles for the department’s use.
Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen met to visit with the Commission regarding the upcoming property tax season.
The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Oct. 12 to observe Columbus Day.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Sept 28 is 164 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
