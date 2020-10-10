During daily meetings Oct. 5-9, the Pettis County Commission completed the following:
Oct. 5: Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer met with the commissioners to ask about repairs being done on the third floor.
Commissioners met with Facilities and Grounds Coordinator Bret Manuel to discuss options of vehicles for the Facilities and Grounds Department. Commissioners approved the purchase of a 2021 Dodge Tradesman from Bryant Motor Company. Western Commissioner Jim Marcum was absent.
Oct. 6: No action taken.
Oct. 7: Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen met with the commissioners to discuss budgets, office spaces, and the upcoming Tax Sale.
Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada updated the Commission on the postage reimbursement for the missing absentee ballots and payroll discussions.
IBG insurance agent Eric Kraus met with the commissioners.
Commissioners voted to renew the existing agreement with St. Louis County for the operation of a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza was absent.
Oct. 8: The Commission went into a closed session for legal discussions with Sawyer.
Pettis County GIS/911 Director James Theisen met with commissioners to discuss County vehicles.
Commissioners met with Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillon to discuss payroll.
Residents Jack and Julie Slocum came to commission chambers to discuss the Cedar Drive Project.
District Intern Coordinator Rachel Gilroy visited with the commissioners.
Oct. 9: Commissioners met to prepare bid specs for a building at the North Ohio Avenue Road and Bridge property.
The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Oct. 12 to observe Columbus Day.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Oct. 5 is 174 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
