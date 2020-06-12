During daily meetings June 8-12, the Pettis County Commission:
June 8: No action taken.
June 9: Resident Tommy Klein met with the commission to inquire about tax assessments.
June 10: The commission approved the renewal of the Code of Ethics Order 02-2020 1823.
June 11: No action taken.
June 12: Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond presented grant paperwork from the Department of Justice for Presiding Commissioner David Dick to sign.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of June 8 is 115 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.