During daily meetings July 20-24, the Pettis County Commission:
July 20: The Board of Equalization met with several property owners to discuss assessments of their properties and requested changes to their respective assessments.
July 21: Commissioners met with Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond regarding the Deputy Salary Funds.
Pettis County Treasurer Kim Lyne met with the commissioners to discuss 911 grant money and interest.
Sedalia/Pettis County GIS Coordinator James Theisen met with the commissioners to discuss grants and related paperwork.
July 22: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Review Board discussed new and tabled applications to be sent to the commission to vote on at a later time.
July 23: The commission met to discuss acceptance/rejection letter wording for the CARES Act applications.
Theisen presented the DPS Grant Agreement for the commissioners to sign.
Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza and Pettis County Western Commissioner Jim Marcum met at the Highway Department on north Ohio Avenue for a meeting regarding the fence being installed around the property.
July 24: The commissioners met to review CARES Act applications.
The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of July 20 is 136 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
