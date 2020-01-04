During daily meetings Dec. 30-Jan. 1, the Pettis County Commission:
• Purchased the AT&T tower and five acres of land located in the northwest corner of the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department lot on North Ohio Avenue. The lot is used as a storage area for road materials, rubber aggregate, bridge material tubes and is a staging area for box culverts. There are no plans to remove the tower. Commissioners are exploring possible future uses for the structure.
• Met with resident Bill Taylor to discuss road conditions on east and west Prairie Grove Roads.
• Met with resident Mike Luebbering to discuss road conditions on Bouldin Road.
• Met with resident Sam Hieronymous to discuss road conditions on Shull Road.
• Met with resident Gary Hangar to discuss possible closing of a portion of Cloney Road.
• Met with resident Joan Williams to discuss possible closing of a portion of Cloney Road.
• The Pettis County Commission will conduct a public hearing at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 concerning a petition to close a portion of Cloney Road. At 10 a.m. commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the closure of a platted but not built portion of Post Oak Street in Georgetown.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Dec. 30 is 184 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
