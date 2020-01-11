During daily meetings Jan. 6-10, the Pettis County Commission:
• Voted 3-0 to deny a request to close a portion of Cloney Road. Several residents both in favor of and opposed to the closing were present at a public meeting Jan. 6 to express their concerns. Commissioners voted to keep the road open as a matter of public safety to allow access for emergency response vehicles.
• Voted 3-0 to close a platted but not built portion of Post Oak Street in Georgetown.
• During the week residents Stephanie and Darrin Lefevers, Magno Agguilar, Bruce Morton, and Terri Combs met with commissioners to discuss the planned interchange on North U.S. Highway 65 as part of the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program.
• The Pettis County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Jan. 6 is 180 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.