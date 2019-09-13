During daily meetings Sept. 9 - 13, the Pettis County Commission:
• Received an update on Pettis County Emergency Warning Sirens by Pettis County/Sedalia EMA Director Trisha Rooda. Two sirens, one located at 18th Street and Engineer Avenue, and one at 12th Street and Gerald Avenue failed the last test. Both will be replaced. Work is expected to be completed in the next 10 days.
• Received a report from Pettis County/Sedalia 911 Director James Theisen. The Commission received notification that the 911 Consolidation Plan has been approved by the Missouri Department of Revenue.
• All backflow tests have been completed and were passed.
• Commissioners re-authorized pre-payment options for citizens in regard to real estate tax payments.
• Met with representatives from Computer Information Concepts of Morgan County for a day-long presentation regarding soft-ware and time keeping programs the firm has available.
• Met with Anderson Engineering of Kansas City to discussion the counties options regarding the Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of Sept. 9 is 200 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918
