During daily meetings March 23-27, the Pettis County Commission:
• Conducted multiple meetings with Pettis County Health Department Administrator JoAnn Martin and Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda as well as individual meetings with elected officials regarding processes they are putting in place to deal with COVID-19.
• Appointed Amber Bridges to be the Administrative Chief for the COVID-19 Task Force.
• Accepted the bid from Hawk Trailer Co. of Sikeston and purchased two belly dump trailers for the Pettis County Highway Department.
• Signed documents for BRO reimbursement for Meyers Road Bridge.
• Met via Zoom with Gary Strack with Anderson Engineering to begin contract negotiations for the Governors Cost Share Project on North U.S. Highway 65.
• Restricted access to the Pettis County Courthouse. Individuals are asked to schedule an appointment with the office they need assistance from. While all offices remain open most requests can be accommodated online or by calling. Residents who are sick or have recently traveled are asked to refrain from entering the building.
• The census for the Pettis County Jail for the week of March 23 is 164 inmates.
The Pettis County Commission meets at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse. To make an appointment or to request an issue be placed on the commission’s agenda, call the Pettis County Clerk’s Office at 660-826-5000 ext. 410.
